Introducing the new and improved Zero Tackle site.

We spent the off-season upgrading a number of features across our site and refreshing the look and feel of it.

Yes, there will be no rugby league played for the interim, but we’re still dedicated to provided 24/7 commentary around the game in 2020.

Here we’re going to show you some of the new features and upgrades we’ve made to the site.

Match Centre

We’ve completely overhauled our 2020 match centre. Good thing there’s so many games on this year, right?

It features a whole new design – with the home stadium featuring in the background in the gradient of both team’s colours.

Home Page

We’ve changed the entire layout of our home page – moving the match centre widgets to the top of the screen and altering the colour schemes and layout.

We think it’s come out a lot cleaner and looks pretty schmick!

Ladder

Our new ladder is a smaller, cleaner design that highlights the top eight sides and maximises screen space.

Sorry Titans fans, you’re going to have to get used to this sight for a while. And Eels fans will be hoping the ladder is frozen in time… forever.



