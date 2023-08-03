Welcome to The Knock On - a lighthearted new show from Zero Tackle that rounds up all the big talking points, dropkicks, and debates from the world of rugby league. Each week, co-hosts Dan and Terry - and the occasional guest - will bring you the hot takes that they'll [probably] have to walk back at some point.
Listen to the trailer below ↴↴
Keep an eye out wherever you get your podcasts (it is on Spotify and will be live across all platforms shortly!) or watch the full episodes on the Zero Tackle YouTube!