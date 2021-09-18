Melbourne Storm forward Christian Welch has explained that if it wasn't for a cruel ACL tear in 2019, he would have been plying his trade for the Eels and not the Storm this season.

Welch, 27, told The Sydney Morning Herald that he had met with Parramatta coach Brad Arthur and was poised to ink a three-year deal with the Bankwest side prior to the season ending ailment.

“I was actually about to sign,” Welch revealed.

“I made up my mind on a Thursday, I was driving to the airport, called my manager and said, ‘Let’s get it done early next week’.

“I went up to Brisbane, played the Broncos on the Friday night and did my ACL. The Parra offer was then pulled, which was understandable. Embed from Getty Images