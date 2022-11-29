Finishing 15th last season, the New Zealand Warriors have decided to change things up for the upcoming season with new coach Andrew Webster at the helm.

The Warriors will have a new-looking team next season as they look for a fresh start. Not only have they added Andrew Webster behind the clipboard, but a number of on-field changes have also been made.

Webster joins after being an assistant coach at the Penrith Panthers for the last two years. Here, he played a vital role in helping them win back-to-back premierships.

Ten new players will join the squad, while 14 have left the lone New Zealand franchise. Star players Euan Aitken and Reece Walsh are just a couple of the major losses the team has had to face.

Despite the losses of key players, they have managed to rebuild their team. The arrivals will be headed by Te Maire Martin from the Broncos and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad from the Raiders.

Speaking to NRL.com, Andrew Webster stated Charnze will receive the No.1 jersey.

"Someone is going to have to take it off him or Charnze is going to have to play poorly, and I don't see that happening. Charnze was definitely signed to be our No.1," Webster said.

"Charnze, it's his spot to lose."

Signed from the Raiders after Reece Walsh's departure, the fullback will re-join his inaugural club after last playing for them in 2018.

The New Zealand international only managed six games last season but managed to score four times, assist four tries and make an average of 182 running metres a game.

During the same interview, Webster stated captain Tohu Harris will be used in a different position for the 2023 season.

Under Nathan Brown and interim coach Stacey Jones, Harris switched between playing as a prop and second-rower.

However, Webster believes the skipper will be best used at the number 13 jersey. Playing in the lock position, Harris will play a bigger role in the team, especially in attack.

"I think it's the best use of Tohu, I think you have got to have his hands on the ball as often as possible," Webster said.

"He can do both, he can look like he's about to pass and then run or look like he's about to run and then pass."

Tohu Harris averaged 131 running metres, totalling up to 1967 running metres throughout the season. He was equally impressive in defence making 540 tackles at a 94.2% efficiency rate.

After a lacklustre past couple of seasons, including only winning six games last season, the Warriors have failed to perform to their best. They continually found excuses to make up for their poor form, whether that was a new coach, not playing at home or the departure of players.

However, halfback Shaun Johnson believes they can no longer make excuses for themselves.

Re-joining the club last season from the Cronulla Sharks, Johnson would be unhappy with his performances. A former mainstay in the New Zealand international side, he has failed to play consistent football in the halves.

Since leaving the Warriors in his first stint, his career has derailed due to injuries and consistency issues. Entering the last year of his two-year contract, Johnson is ready to rejuvenate his career as he looks to continue playing.

Speaking to SENZ radio, Shaun Johnson talked about the expectations for the club and why they need to stand up and not make excuses for themselves.

"It's almost like a re-set for the club and there's not really any other club that is able to do that right now, so we've really tried to attack the start of the pre-season," Johnson said on SENZ.

"I suppose you could look at it like the club has had many excuses into why things haven't gone right the last few years; the position they've been put in, the travel, the uncertainty, everything that's been spoken about so much."

"Well for us now, it was about sort of just parking that and drawing a line in the sand because there isn't any excuse of why we shouldn't do well next year."

"We've got everything we need...we're all happy, we're back where we belong. We're back where we want to be."

The Warriors are desperately hoping to perform better than last year as they eye a spot in the top eight for the upcoming season.