Adam O'Brien has admitted he was left less than impressed with Newcastle Knights' halfback Jackson Hastings getting himself sin binned during a narrow win on Saturday afternoon over the Gold Coast Titans.

The match, which finished in controversial circumstances after a disallowed try to Brian Kelly which left Titans' coach Des Hasler fuming, went back and forth as both sides threatened to run away with the contest at various points.

In what threatened as a major turning point, the Knights found themselves down a man after Hastings become embroiled in a push and shove with Gold Coast centre Aaron Schoupp, who was also sin binned.

In summing up the reasoning for the sin bin, referee Gerard Sutton said he had already spoken to Hastings.

"I've spoken to him less than a minute ago. He comes in and initiates it," Sutton said before showing both hands to the sideline for Hastings.

Making it more frustrating for the Knights, they had possession at the time, and O'Brien said Hastings simply didn't need to be involved in it.

"I wasn't thrilled with it. I wasn't thrilled with Jacko getting involved in it. It was a heated argument I think.

"Didn't need to do it though, it was second play, we had the ball so I wasn't happy with it. We will be having a yarn about it when we get back from break," O'Brien said during his post-game press conference on Saturday afternoon.

The Knights would ultimately hang on for the win ahead of their bye next weekend, now sitting on the edge of the top eight with a six and five record.