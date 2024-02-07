Gold Coast Titans forward Erin Clark has been sentenced in a Southport court after pleading guilty to an unlicensed driving charge.

The 26-year-old was charged on Wednesday following an incident on December 27 last year where he was pulled over by police on Gainsborough Drive at Pimpama. After being pulled over, it was revealed that a licence check showed that he was demerit point-suspended.

Yesterday's sentence will see Clark fined $350 and disqualified from driving for the next six months. However, on the bright side, he will not record a criminal conviction.

“We all make mistakes – I'll learn from this and it won't happen again,” he said via The Gold Coast Bulletin as he left the courthouse.

Finishing last season with a shoulder injury that saw him require surgery in August, Clark has re-joined the squad for pre-season training and will be aiming to force his way into the first-grade team.

Playing at hooker or lock, his versatility is incredibly useful off the interchange bench and has played 70 games for the club since moving there in 2020 following stints at the New Zealand Warriors and Canberra Raiders.