Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett has taken the first shot ahead of the 'Battle of Brisbane' when the Dolphins and Broncos will go head-to-head for the first time.

The veteran coach has a long history with the Broncos where he was their inaugural coach when they came into the competition in 1988. Bennett then led them to six premierships during his tenure there.

Now at the Dolphins, he has already created a rivalry between the two teams. He went on to sign Herbie Farnworth and Thomas Flegler for next season, which has caused disruption in the Broncos camp.

Initially, Bennett didn't know what it would be like to face the Broncos. However, he was continually pressed by the media about facing the Broncos and finally provided a response back.

"There's no pressure this week. It's the easiest game in the world to coach," Bennett said about the future game.

"Everybody wants to play in it. If you're a football player you want to be there at the best stadium in Australia. I don't think anyone will need motivating to be there."

Unfortunately, Bennett will be without Felise Kaufusi who will be suspended for a minimum of three weeks. Kaufusi was sent to the sin bin and reported for a late shot on Jackson Hastings. This saw Hastings leave the field for a HIA.