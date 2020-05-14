Pinderfields laid the platform 🙏🏽 now my two little home physios are setting the bar 💪🏽. Still a long way to go but forever grateful for what I have. Hope everyone’s well through this lockdown ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/stRwQymhiN — Mose Masoe (@MoseMasoe) May 13, 2020

Former Roosters and Panthers forward Mose Masoe has posted a heart-warming video to social media showing himself walking unassisted for the first time.

Masoe suffered a spinal injury after an innocuous tackle in a pre-season trial with his Super League club Hull KR.

He has received specialist care from Pinderfield Regional Spinal Unit and recently left the hospital after showing progress of a recovery.

In the video posted to Masoe’s personal Twitter, the Samoan international is seen taking tiny steps in his kitchen. His daughter pulls his zimmerframe ahead of him.

“Pinderfields laid the platform,” Masoe wrote on Twitter.

“Now my two little home physios are setting the bar.

“Still a long way to go but forever grateful for what I have.

“Hope everyone’s well through this lockdown.”

At the time of his injury, the father of three with a fourth on the way said he was going to keep fighting and that he was grateful for all the support he has received.

“I can’t begin to express my love and gratitude to everyone that has been helping me and my family at such a hard time we truly are surrounded by amazing people/family,” Masoe said.

“Everyone has their own battles that they are fighting themselves and this has become my new battle for now. It’s going to be a long road ahead for me and my little family but it makes it easier for us knowing that we are so blessed with all your support and well wishes.

“The way I’m going to attack this is with a positive attitude and a big smile on my face.”

Rugby League Cares, the British league’s charitable arm, said that they will support Masoe throughout his recovery.