Former Newcastle Knights winger Nathan Ross has made a surprise appearance at a wrestling event over the weekend.

Last playing in the NRL in 2018 before being forced into medical retirement, Ross entered the 'Newy Pro Rumble' match for the Newcastle Pro Wrestling promotion and donned his old Knights jersey as he entered the ring.

The son of former rugby league player Mark Ross, Nathan managed 60 games and 23 tries for the Knights before his medical retirement after he suffered irreparable damage to his pelvis.

In the present day, he can be seen on the rugby league field for Western Suburbs in the Newcastle Rugby League competition alongside former NRL playmakers Will Smith and Luke Walsh.

