NRLW Grand Final - Broncos v Roosters
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 25: Meg Ward of the Broncos and Jayme Freesard of the Broncos celebrate with team mates after winning the NRLW Grand Final match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Sydney Roosters at ANZ Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Brisbane Broncos debutant Ashleigh Werner has created NRLW history for all the wrong reasons becoming the first player to be sent off in the league's history.

Werner was given her marching orders after she had allegedly bitten Sydney Rooster Jayme Fressard during the club's Saturday night blockbuster clash.

The debutant winger appeared to clamp her mouth on the arm of Fressared after she was tackled with the ball.

"(Werner) has her mouthguard in, so I'm not sure how much it would have hurt," Gould said on the Nine broadcast.

"But if she's taken a nip on the arm that's something that has to be discouraged, and it's one of the things that footballers do hate. They hate (eye) gouging and they hate biting."

