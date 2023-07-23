Brisbane Broncos debutant Ashleigh Werner has created NRLW history for all the wrong reasons becoming the first player to be sent off in the league's history.

Werner was given her marching orders after she had allegedly bitten Sydney Rooster Jayme Fressard during the club's Saturday night blockbuster clash.

The debutant winger appeared to clamp her mouth on the arm of Fressared after she was tackled with the ball.

"(Werner) has her mouthguard in, so I'm not sure how much it would have hurt," Gould said on the Nine broadcast.

"But if she's taken a nip on the arm that's something that has to be discouraged, and it's one of the things that footballers do hate. They hate (eye) gouging and they hate biting."

You don't see this very often... Ashleigh Werner was sent off on her NRLW debut for allegedly biting Jayme Fressard! 📺 Watch #NRLWBroncosRoosters on ch.507 or stream on Kayo: https://t.co/JFFu9aqOLQ

🔢 MATCH CENTRE https://t.co/pp3IS0kN8t pic.twitter.com/IT6D2W5Iv4 — Fox League (@FOXNRL) July 22, 2023

