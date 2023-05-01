The New Zealand Warriors have re-signed flyer Marcelo Montoya until the end of 2025.

The winger will play his 100th NRL match in Magic Round against defending premiers Penrith Panthers.

Montoya played for the Bulldogs from 2017 to 2020 before jumping across the ditch to New Zealand where he has remained since 2021.

Montoya has scored a total of 33 tries in his career so far mostly featuring on the wing.

In 2023 coach Andrew Webster has experimented with Montoya featuring in the centres for the Warriors, which it seems has been enough to convince the coach for a new contract extension.

“Marcelo is a terrific player and person to have at our club. He gives so much in all he does,” Andrew Webster said in a club statement.

“He has had to wait to experience being with the club at home but he's revelling in it and that's reflected in the work he has done to earn an extension.”

With three tries in his nine games this year and a career high average of 156 running metres it is a well earned extension for the former Fijian national.