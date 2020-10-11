New Zealand international and premiership player Gerard Beale has announced his retirement from the game after 194 games across 12 seasons in the NRL.

Beale joined Brisbane in 2009 and went on to play 63 games for the Broncos before a switch to St George Illawarra for two seasons.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals on a Kayo 14 day free trial with every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand. Or, Telstra customers get $10 off Kayo per month for 12 months. Stream instantly!

The 30-year-old soon moved to Cronulla, where he was part of the club’s 2016 premiership side.

Beale joined New Zealand in 2018 and played 32 matches for the Warriors before deciding to call time on his career.

The Warriors veteran also represented the Kiwis on 11 occasions.

Beale announced his decision via Instagram on Sunday.

“THE END OF AN ERA! Wow! What a ride the past 12 years have been. So many have only dreamed of playing in the NRL let alone playing for 12 years,” Beale wrote.

“I will be forever grateful to the many people I have met throughout my career. To my mum and dad for the time they spent taking me to all my trainings and games when I was young, to the Broncos who gave me the opportunity to debut in 2009, to the Dragons, Sharks, and Warriors, and all the coaches, managers and team mates I have crossed paths with, I say thank you!

“Throughout my career I have been through it all, injury after injury, set back after set back. I had moments of self doubt but I pushed through. Mentally it was tough but also rewarding. I am proud that in these 12 years through all the injuries and set backs I persevered and was able to not only keep playing but win a premiership, represent my culture and my country.