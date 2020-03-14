Warriors CEO Cameron George has confirmed the NRL squad will remain in Australia this week following the new travel restrictions imposed by the New Zealand Government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Warriors will base themselves on the Gold Coast and will play their home game against the Canberra Raiders most likely at Cbus Super Stadium.

Players and staff were meant to return to New Zealand today following their Round 1 loss to the Knights in Newcastle.

The team would have returned in time to avoid the compulsory two-week isolation that comes into effect at midnight for all people arriving into New Zealand.

“However, with the travelling restrictions coming into place, returning to New Zealand would effectively remove us from the competition,” said George on the club website.

“We had extensive meetings with (NRL CEO) Todd Greenberg, the Rugby League Players’ Association and our players and staff until late last night to consider all our options.

“There is a lot of take into account, not least the impact on families back home as well as our members, fans, sponsors and other stakeholders.

“Ultimately we have reached a decision for the team to stay in Australia for the coming week. They’ll be based on the Gold Coast and will play Canberra next weekend, probably at Cbus Super Stadium.

“The landscape is changing so rapidly, though, and together with the NRL we’ll monitor the situation on a daily basis.”