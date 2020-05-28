The injury-depleted New Zealand Warriors are set to sign Sydney Roosters prop Poasa Faamausili on a month-long loan, reports NRL.com.

It comes after the NRL approved short-term relief for the Warriors to acquire players from rival clubs on loan deals.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson said that Faamausili deserves the opportunity to play first-grade, with the transfer shaping as a win-win for both clubs.

“He’s an NRL player ready to play. He’s not currently in our squad and we believe it’s a benefit for us as well,” Robinson said.

“It’s hard to leave your club but it’s also he knows he’s ready to play. He knows he’s ready to play in NRL.”

Faamausili can join the Warriors from Sunday and is slated to be with the team until Round 9.

The 24-year old has played 14 NRL games for the Roosters.

Robinson added that these loan deals could innovate the future of player movement in the NRL.

“I think having our best players across all teams being able to play, that’s a real benefit.” he said.

“Obviously there’s different teams that go through injury crises at different times, and then to be able to share that.

“It’s quite unique in New Zealand’s situation, the way that it’s all worked out. But you know I think they’ll look at this and see how it pans out, starting with Po and then possibly another player or two.”

Faamausili’s contract with the Roosters expires at the end of the 2022 season.