Warriors star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck could be set for a shock code switch to join rugby union.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that The Auckland Blues have reached out to the Warriors skipper to gauge his interest in making the move.

It comes as a number of Warriors players weigh up their future over the prospect of the team being based in Redcliffe all of next season.

Tuivasa-Sheck, whose young family and partner are based in Auckland, is reportedly not keen to join another NRL club.

The Blues have reached out to his management to try and organise a deal that will entice him to stay in New Zealand for next year.

A potential barrier in the move is that the 27-year old’s currently Warriors deal is worth around $1.2 million for the next two seasons, while the Blues could only offer around $250,000.

It is believed that Tuivasa-Sheck’s preference would be to remain in rugby league, but the idea of leaving his family for another prolonged period could entice him to take a pay cut to link up with the Blues.