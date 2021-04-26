Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck looks set for a change of roles going forward after coach Nathan Brown suggested Reece Walsh will retain the fullback jersey.

The move would see Tuivasa-Sheck split his time on the wing and five-eighth.

Walsh played fullback against Melbourne on Sunday night in a baptism of fire after he joined the Warriors just a fortnight ago from the Broncos.

Walsh was a standout for the Warriors in the loss to the reigning premiers as he played a significant helping hand in attack.

REECE WALSH

Fullback Warriors ROUND 7 STATS 2

Try Assists 5

Tackle Breaks 98

All Run Metres

The move was a shock to outsiders but Brown has said that he was happy with the results and believes it could benefit the club going forward.

“Have we got it perfect at the moment? Probably not, but we’ve got to work out a way to get our best players playing and initially, that looks like to us that it’s not a bad way,” Brown said, per Stuff.co.nz.

“Where Reece is at physically will play a part, but when you look at the second half of the game and when we got some defensive things right and started to use the ball a bit, we’ve certainly got the makings of a football team in there.

“Not making any excuses, but we had a lot of good players not playing today and we played one of the teams that’s going to be there at the end of the year.

“A lot of sides would bring their best 17 here and go away losers. Melbourne will win 10 or 11 home games this year if they stay fit.

A special night for Warriors debutant Reece Walsh and his family 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/NNANSiAFJ6 — Fox League (@FOXNRL) April 25, 2021

“So I thought it was a good time to play some of our young kids. Our left edge struggled a bit in the first half and Kodi (Nikorima) is probably the only experienced player out there and he probably needed to do a little better and Rocco Berry has only played five or six rugby league games in his life.

“But it was a great experience for him and they should learn a lot from it.”

Tuivasa-Sheck played different roles in offence and defence with him positioning himself on the wing in defence and then coming into five-eighth when the Warriors had the ball.

Brown believes that Tuivasa-Sheck can have a great impact in those positions given his renowned capabilities as a two-way player.

“He did the kick returns, which he does so well, so he played a similar style of footy to what he’s been playing anyway.

“Then we saw Roger in the second half have a lot of good, quality touches of the ball, where he created some half breaks and line breaks himself.

“We could see Reece’s talent there today, he’s obviously a very talented kid and he’s got speed.”