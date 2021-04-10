The New Zealand Warriors have signed Broncos young gun Reece Walsh with immediate effect.

The 18-year-old had originally joined the Warriors on a three-year deal that was set to begin next season, with the Auckland-based club having the teenager join on an early release.

The Broncos and Warriors came to an agreement this week, with Walsh now set to spend the remainder of the season with New Zealand.

“We’re delighted Reece can join us early,” Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan told the club website.

“That was always our hope and it was what Reece desperately wanted to do as well once he’d signed with us.

“It’s a great outcome because it allows him to spend invaluable time with Roger (Tuivasa-Sheck) in his final season with us.

“Reece is really looking forward to working with Roger and learning all he can from one of the greatest fullbacks the game has ever seen.”

The Queensland product is tipped to be a lethal kick and is sure to add plenty of pace and power from fullback.