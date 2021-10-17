The New Zealand Warriors are expected to grant star winger David Fusitu'a a release as he pursues an opportunity with the Leeds Rhinos in the English Super League.

The move would complete the dismantling of the former Warriors' back three, with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck having moved to rugby union, and Ken Maumalo a mid-season swap to the Wests Tigers.

Fusitu'a, Maumalo and Tuivasa-Sheck were once one of the more dangerous back threes in the competition, with the Warriors able to be on the front foot thanks to their strong ball-running.

The 27-year-old has suffered from a severe form decline though following injuries and the COVID pandemic forcing him at times out of the squad altogether.

He has played just 12 games in the last two years, scoring a single try in 2020 and none in his five 2021 appearances for the Warriors as other young talent moved into his position.

While the Warriors haven't signed any talent in the outside backs for 2022, they have held onto Rocco Berry and Adam Pompey, who have re-signed until the end of 2024 and 2023 respectively, while Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is also in the squad.

All up, he has scored 61 tries in his 108 appearances, however, Stuff.NZ are reporting that Fusitu'a will be given a release from the Warriors to join Leeds.

It's understood an announcement from the Warriors, and then from Leeds, is expected soon. The report suggests Leeds edged out Catalans for his signature, although there was also interest for the Tongan international from within the NRL.

The Warriors, while not actively believed to be pushing Fusitu'a out of the club, are reported to not be standing in his way.

Fusitu'a was originally contracted to the Warriors until the end of the 2023 season.