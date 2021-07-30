The New Zealand Warriors are set to go with yet another rookie as the club is gripped by an injury crisis, with Viliami Vailea to make his debut from the bench.

Josh Curran is the latest to be added to the list, pulling out of the side for this evening's clash.

The Warriors' forwards have been decimated by injury and withdrawal. Leeson Ah Mau left the squad this week, while Tohu Harris, Wayde Egan and Addin Fonua-Blake are all out with injury. Matt Lodge is also out with suspension.

Nathan Brown's club were in such crisis they couldn't name 21 players this weekend, with just a single forward amongst their three reserves.

Vailea is a centre, and an exciting one at that although, at just 18 years of age, he still has plenty of time to develop.

On a development contract with the Warriors after impressing during his SG Ball run, he has already nailed down a spot with the Redcliffe Dolphins, playing eight games this season.

He has been incredibly impressive during those games, scoring six tries, while also proving his mettle as a back up goal kicking option.

30 tackle breaks have also been recorded to his name, and he has lost in just one of the eight games he has played, proving the excellent role he has played in the side.

Vailea coming into the side may be a shock though, given he is replacing Jazz Tevaga. He will play from the bench, with Jazz Tevaga going into the starting 13.

It's unclear what role he will play against the Tigers, if any, but with Eliesa Katoa also needing to pass concussion protocols to play, there is a chance the Warriors will only have 18 fit players this evening.

Their other two reserves are ex-Broncos forward Pride Peterson-Robati and winger Edward Kosi.