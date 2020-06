The Warriors have secured the services of Penrith Panthers prop Jack Hetherington on loan after Sydney Roosters front-rower Poasa Faamausili was recalled by his club.

Hetherington was the Panthers 2018 NRL rookie of the year and has made 16 NRL appearances.

He replaces Faamausili who returns to the Roosters after Victor Radley, Sam Verrills and Isaac Liu suffered long-term injuries.