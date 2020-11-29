The Warriors have hosed down reports linking them to Brisbane prop Matt Lodge.

Reports in the last few days suggest the Warriors have tabled a three-year, multi-million dollar deal for the 25-year-old, however, recruitment development manager Peter O’Sullivan dismissed the rumours.

“Where all the speculation has come from, I have no idea,” O’Sullivan told Stuff.

“Neither myself or anyone from the club has spoken with Matt or his manager about any offer to come to the Warriors.

“It’s just pure speculation and I have no idea where it started from.”

The Warriors have all 30 spots on their list full and will need to let go of players before they can bring in new talent.