The Warriors have announced hooker Karl Lawton has been granted a release from the final year of his contract to join another NRL club.

Lawton suffered an achilles injury at Warriors training in late December that has effectively ruled him out for the majority of the 2020 season.

Karl Lawton suffered an achilles injury at Warriors training that required surgery. Facing a usual recovery time of 5-8 months, won’t be fit til mid-late season at best. The 4th achilles rupture in the NRL for 2020, only 2 occurred from 2017-2019. Wish him the best with recovery pic.twitter.com/XhM5fOyGkl — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) December 20, 2020

“We’ve reluctantly agreed to Karl’s request given he has an opportunity to join another club for the next two seasons,” said Warriors CEO Cameron George said on the club website.

“We’re really grateful for what he has done for the club on and off the field over the last three years.

“We wish him all the best in his recovery from this injury and look forward to seeing him resume his career.”