The Warriors have re-signed Josh Curran for a further two-years.

The news comes off the back of some other good news on the player retention front with the Warriors also re-signing prop Bunty Afoa, utility forward Jazz Tevaga and centre Adam Pompey.

Warriors head coach Nathan Brown said Curran has all the tools to make it far in the NRL.

“Josh is a player of immense talent who is starting to deliver on the promise he has shown since his junior days,” said Brown.

“He’s worked hard on his game and has shown with the right commitment he is an NRL player.

Josh Curran extends his stay at the club 📝 Read: https://t.co/Vpm0XQF8TB pic.twitter.com/9d640spYC7 — Vodafone Warriors (@NZWarriors) June 15, 2021

“He now needs to build on his performances this year and establish himself as a NRL starter. That’s his challenge and he will decide how good an NRL player he will be, which is exciting for everyone at the club.”

Warriors CEO Cameron George said Curran was a key part of the Warriors future.

“Josh’s signing continues our process of securing key players from within as we build our squad for the future,” said George.

“Our members and fans can expect a lot of growth from younger players who have come into the squad in the last few years as they establish themselves as NRL players.”