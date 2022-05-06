New Zealand Warriors forward Josh Curran will spend more weeks on the sideline than first thought as he recovers from an MCL injury.

Curran was injured on ANZAC Day in the Warriors' heavy loss to the Melbourne Storm when he had his knee bent awkwardly in a collision while attempting to chase a kick.

The club had originally reported he would miss between three and four weeks with the injury, however, they increased that estimate in a statement released on Friday which suggests a high grade MCL injury will take another month to heal.

Nathan Brown's side are now hoping to welcome Curran back into the side for the Round 13 clash on June 4 with the Manly Sea Eagles, only a handful of weeks before the team head back to Auckland.

It means that, in addition to last week's narrow win over the Canberra Raiders in golden point, Curran will miss upcoming games with the Cronulla Sharks, South Sydney Rabbitohs, St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle Knights.

It's a bitter blow to the Warriors as they search for their fourth win of the season and a way back into the top eight, with the club currently sitting in 11th place on the table.

Their fight for that will receive a shot to the arm however in the coming weeks, with Tohu Harris targeting a return in the near future as he completes recovery from a long-term ACL injury sustained last season.

It's understood he could be back for magic round when the Warriors will play the Rabbitohs.

Curran is joined on the Warriors' casualty list by Chanel Harris-Tavita, who is due back in Round 11, and Jesse Arthars, who is set to be fit for selection in Round 12.