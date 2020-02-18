New Zealand Warriors prop Bunty Afoa has suffered an ACL injury at training last week and is expected to miss most of the 2020 season, according to Stuff.

The 23-year old was one of the Warriors’ steady improvers last season, averaging just under 90m a game, with most of his appearances coming off the bench.

Inconsistent prop Sam Lisone is expected to fill the vacant front row spot, after failing to cement a starting role last season, which he only managed 11 games.

Fox Sports Australia recently gave the Warriors forward pack a D+, the joint worst grade in the NRL alongside the Wests Tigers. The Warriors off season recruitment was given an F.

The Warriors will look to start their NRL trials on a high, facing the Melbourne Storm on Saturday in Palmerston North.