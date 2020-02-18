New Zealand Warriors prop Bunty Afoa has suffered an ACL injury at training last week and is expected to miss most of the 2020 season, according to Stuff.
The 23-year old was one of the Warriors’ steady improvers last season, averaging just under 90m a game, with most of his appearances coming off the bench.
Inconsistent prop Sam Lisone is expected to fill the vacant front row spot, after failing to cement a starting role last season, which he only managed 11 games.
Fox Sports Australia recently gave the Warriors forward pack a D+, the joint worst grade in the NRL alongside the Wests Tigers. The Warriors off season recruitment was given an F.
The Warriors will look to start their NRL trials on a high, facing the Melbourne Storm on Saturday in Palmerston North.
Bad news for the Warriors.
I always feel sorry for any club who lose players long term, before the competition proper has even started. Still, an opportunity hopefully for a lower grade player to fill the position. Who knows, that player may be the next star forward at the Warriors?
Bad luck For Bunty and the Warriors.
I think they are a solid chance for the spoon.