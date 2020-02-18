SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Bunty Afoa of the Warriors looks on during the NRL Elimination Final match between the Penrith Panthers and the New Zealand Warriors at ANZ Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt Blyth/Getty Images)

New Zealand Warriors prop Bunty Afoa has suffered an ACL injury at training last week and is expected to miss most of the 2020 season, according to Stuff.

The 23-year old was one of the Warriors’ steady improvers last season, averaging just under 90m a game, with most of his appearances coming off the bench.

Inconsistent prop Sam Lisone is expected to fill the vacant front row spot, after failing to cement a starting role last season, which he only managed 11 games.

Fox Sports Australia recently gave the Warriors forward pack a D+, the joint worst grade in the NRL alongside the Wests Tigers. The Warriors off season recruitment was given an F.

The Warriors will look to start their NRL trials on a high, facing the Melbourne Storm on Saturday in Palmerston North.

2 COMMENTS

  1. Bad news for the Warriors.
    I always feel sorry for any club who lose players long term, before the competition proper has even started. Still, an opportunity hopefully for a lower grade player to fill the position. Who knows, that player may be the next star forward at the Warriors?