New Zealand Warriors prop Jamayne Taunoa-Brown has extended his deal until the end of the 2022 season, the club announced.

The 23-year old started the year on a train and trial deal before getting signed to a full-time contract right before the start of the season.

Taunoa-Brown made his NRL debut in Round 1 and has gone on to cement his spot in the Warriors line-up, playing all eight games for the club this year.

“I’m trying to make the most of my time in first grade and play as many games as I can,” Taunoa-Brown told the club website.

“I’m enjoying playing footy at this level and with the group of players we have. The pace of the game has been quite quick, especially with the new rule changes, but as I’ve got a few games under my belt I feel like I’m getting used to it.”

Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan praised Taunoa-Brown for his strong work ethic and believes he can take his game to greater heights.

“Jamayne has been a great success story, coming from a train and trial contract to our top 30 and now extending until the end of 2022,” O’Sullivan said.

“He’s worked so hard to progress from playing for Brisbane Norths in the Queensland Cup last year to an NRL regular in our game day 17.

“Jamayne has the potential to keep growing as a player and with more confidence and time will develop his attacking game to showcase his full skill level.”