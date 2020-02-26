Young Warriors front rower Jackson Frei has been ruled out of the 2020 season after rupturing his ACL during his side’s NRL trial match against Melbourne on the weekend.

Frei, 22, is yet to make his debut in the NRL having featured for the Vodafone Warriors in the Canterbury Cup on 16 occasions last season after joining from the Sydney Roosters.

The exciting prop injured his right knee during the pre-season game in Palmerston North and joins teammate Bunty Afoa on the sidelines after the fellow front rower suffered the same knee injury earlier this month.

Frei adds to the Warriors ongoing injury woes- with Afoa, Gerard Beale, Nathaniel Roache and Jazz Tevaga all facing time on the sidelines.