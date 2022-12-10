After two seasons with the New Zealand Warriors in the NRL, prop Ben Murdoch-Masila could be on the verge of a return to the Super League, with Catalans Dragons reported to be highly interested in securing the off-contract 31-year-old's services, per the UK Independent.

Murdoch-Masila's time at the Warriors has been impeded by injuries – he managed just 11 appearances for the NRL team this year – but he piqued the interest of the Super League club after his performances for Tonga at the Rugby League World Cup.

He had previously spent five seasons in the Super League, helping Salford win the ‘million-pound game' in 2016 and helping Warrington to back-to-back Challenge Cup Finals and one title in 2018-19.

The Dragons have only recently released former NRL prop Dylan Napa, and there's a strong belief that Murdoch-Masila will fill the void left by the departure of Napa and Sam Kasiano.

Should the deal prove successful, he'll join the likes of Siosiua Taukeiaho, Manu Ma'u and Adam Keighran as incoming Dragons with NRL experience.

Though the Warriors have made no official announcement regarding Murdoch-Masila's future, it's believed that the very fact he's engaged in talks with Super League clubs means that he will not be a part of new coach Andrew Webster's future plans.

The Warriors have let a number of middle forwards and back-rowers depart in recent times, with Eliesa Katoa, Matt Lodge, Dunamis Lui and Jack Murchie all released within the last 12 months.

The club has brought in Mitch Barnett, Jackson Ford and Marata Niukore as replacements so far, as the RLPA and clubs continue to wait on a salary cap figure to emerge from ongoing negotiations.