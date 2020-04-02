Identified as one of the struggling clubs in the face of the coronavirus crisis raging havoc over the NRL, New Zealand Warriors owner Mark Robinson said his club will survive.

If the competition goes ahead later on in the year, the Warriors will also return and stay in Australia for as long as required.

The Warriors rely heavily on Robinson to remain viable, after his firm, Autex Industries, brought out Carlaw Heritage Trust’s 67 per cent stake in the club last year.

If the club were to fold, it would be a huge blow to the NRL and rugby in New Zealand. Robinson, however, is committed to ensuring that doesn’t happen.

“We are all good as far as I’m concerned,” Robinson told The Sydney Morning Hearld.

“We have pretty much got our costs into line. We don’t have the expenses of some other clubs, which means we don’t always have the advantage of getting the best players,” he said.

“What the NRL has done is the right thing to do and that’s- be fair, give every team the same amount of money. It makes us even, it evens us up a bit.

“The Warriors are owned by a business and we are still trading a little bit in the UK and America and Australia- New Zealand is totally shut down, but that will come back.

“With what we’re getting from the NRL, and Autex being a profitbale business, we’ll just ride it out. We’ll keep costs down to a minimum, maybe look at restructuring.”

Staff, including head coach Stephen Kearney, at the Warriors have accepted a 50 per cent pay cut to help reduce costs. The players themselves had remained in Kingscliff, Australia after their one round loss, a selfless act that took them away from their families.

Although the league had suspended the season a week after the opening round, the club had made a pact to do whatever necessary to keep the competition alive.

“It’s what I said to the team, if you want to to get paid you’ve got to come back, Robinson said. “It’s like when we were down in Kingscliff, if you want to get pad you have to play football.

“What the NRL has come out with [the] player payments for the rest of the year, I reckon they’d be doing somersaults to come back and play if they could.

“The players will support it, they will do whatever they need to do to get their wages paid.

“I’ve no doubt every club will do that.”