The New Zealand Warriors have decided to re-sign outside back Adam Pompey on a new deal after the Newcastle Knights reportedly set their sights on him.

The 24-year-old off-contract centre has decided to re-sign with the club for a further two years, adding to their back stocks, which will see them gain former Dally M Medallist Roger Tuivasa-Sheck next season from a stint playing rugby union.

Earlier this year, in late June, it was reported by the Newcastle Herald that the Knights had shown interest in Adam Pompey. The interest in Pompey comes after try-scoring winger Dominic Young will be departing at the end of the season, agreeing to join the Roosters, and the futures of Hymel Hunt and Enari Tuala are unknown.

While Pompey was not their number-one priority at the moment, his arrival would have added an extra level of attacking presence and could have filled Dominic Young's vacant wing position.

Pompey has been the only Warrior to play every single minute so far this season - 1522 minutes - and recently played his 72nd NRL game for the club after originally joining them on a train and trial deal in late 2018.

In what is easily his best season to date, Pompey has registered 49 tackle busts, eight try assists and ran an average of 102 metres per game. He also ranks ninth among all NRL players for most line break assists with 16 and has made roughly 14 tackles per game.

“From a coaching viewpoint we've been hugely impressed with the way Adam has gone about his work right from the start of the preseason,” said One New Zealand Warriors head coach Andrew Webster.

“He has developed all parts of his game on a game-by-game basis, becoming a much-improved player in all facets and the thing about him is that he still has much more to give.”

Embed from Getty Images

“In his time with the club, Adam has developed steadily and has really emerged this year in what has been the best season of his career so far,” said One New Zealand Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden.

“He has put in the work and the performances to fully deserve this new deal. It's a real credit to Adam and how he has developed into an established first grader.”