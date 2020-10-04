Jayden Nikorima’s NRL career has been given a lifeline by the Warriors, who have offered the 23-year-old a trial contract.

Nikorima played seven games for the Roosters in 2016, but was sacked in 2017 when he failed a second drugs test.

The former Junior Kangaroo avoided jail for bribing teammate Brad Keighran to sign a declaration claiming he spiked his drink with ecstasy during Mad Monday celebrations.

Since then, Nikorima has actively been involved in helping people learn from his experiences and does charity work.

He and his uncle ran 100km in 24 hours to raise $60,000 for a young Brisbane boy who had brain cancer.

Nikorima said he has learned from his mistakes and now makes the right choices in life.

“I feel different. I pinch myself every morning, thinking is this the real me?” Jayden said on the Bro Chat podcast.

“I really want to inspire, especially young kids, coming up the ranks, if they’ve fallen off the path and think partying is all good to do now and make it later.

“[I want to help] just try to making the right choices in life. The biggest thing I’ve learnt from this journey in and out of footy is to try to be a better human.”