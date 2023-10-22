The New Zealand Warriors have officially extended the contract of Andrew Webster until the end of the 2028 season.

The new deal means the rookie coach will spend at least six years in charge of the Warriors, having signed a three-year deal originally to make the transition from Penrith Panthers assistant coach to Warriors head coach.

Just weeks after the end of his first season in charge though, Webster has added three years to his time in Auckland on the back of an outrageously successful rookie season.

Despite being widely tipped as a bottom-four finisher this year, Webster led the Warriors to the top four, where they would go on to host a semi-final against the Newcastle Knights, and then come up short in a preliminary final against the Brisbane Broncos.

The deal presents long-term stability for the Warriors and backs up CEO Cameron George's previous claim that negotiations were underway, with Webster saying he never wanted to leave in the first place after his first stint with the club as an assistant a number of years ago.

“I never wanted to leave in the first place so now I get to lock up the future which I'm really grateful for,” said Webster.

“It was great being here as an assistant when I was at the club the first time and it's even better now.

“There's a bright future from our pathways through to our NRL roster and especially in the front office with Mark (Robinson) and Cameron (George). I truly feel we will have sustained success.”

The Dally M coach of the year will now set about building long-term plans in Auckland, and George said both he and the coach share the same vision for the club.

“Andrew has confirmed to us that he's the right fit for our club and his skills as a coach are what we need to cement our long-term development through our pathways,” said One New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“He did an extremely good job this season and we have every confidence that he'll continue to grow into the role.

“Both Andrew and I share the same vision, passion and commitment for success at our club on all levels.

“Another important element of extending his contract is that the stars of the future can see stability in long-term planning in the head coaching role and they see a coach who is driven to develop players of all age groups to become NRL players of the future for the Warriors.”