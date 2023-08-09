The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed Te Maire Martin's frustrating recovery from injury should finally allow him to return in Round 26.

Martin last played in Round 6 during a clash with the Newcastle Knights, where he broke the fibula in his left leg.

It was originally thought Martin could return in an eight-week period; however, he has now not played in over four months in what has been a blow to the depth in the Warriors' spine.

He has finally returned to team training activities this week however.

Martin may struggle to regain a spot in Andrew Webster's 17 on the charge to the finals, however, with the club in excellent form and pushing for a top-four spot.

As it stands, Martin, who joined the Warriors from the Brisbane Broncos last off-season, would only be available for two games prior to the finals - against the St George Illawarra Dragons and Dolphins - and would likely return through the NSW Cup to build his match fitness.

The reserve grade outfit sit second on the table, so Martin's activation back into games will mean he can build match fitness and be parachuted into the Warriors' 17 at any stage during the finals if need be.

In other news, the Warriors have confirmed that Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad should only miss a week with a concussion, with the fullback progressing through the return to play protocols.

The only other players currently sidelined at the Warriors are Ben Farr, Ali Leiataua and Brayden Wiliame.

No specific return has been centre for Leiataua or Williame, while Farr will also be back in Round 25 once he is able to return from a concussion.