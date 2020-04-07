Warriors five-eighth Blake Green says he and his teammates haven’t heard about the possibility the NRL may restart the season without the club involved.

According to reports released on Monday, the NRL’s desire to restart the season by late May or early June, could force the Warriors out of the competition due to New Zealand’s border restrictions.

“We could play without them but we don’t want to,” NRL CEO Todd Greenberg told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We’ll be doing everything possible to ensure the season is played in its full capacity with all teams, and that includes the Warriors.

“That’s for two reasons. One, we want the competition to be pure. But two, to genuinely reflect the sacrifices they made earlier in the year.”

This could be a huge blow for the Warriors players who remained in Australia at Kingscliff in order for Round 2 to go ahead.

New Zealand’s border restrictions are tougher than Australia’s and are set to finish on April 23, but will likely be extended by the government.

Speaking on Fox Footy Live on Monday, Green spoke of the issue.

“We haven’t had any dialogue with our footy club about that even being a possibility.

“I’ve been watching the news every day and Jacinda Ardern the New Zealand Prime Minister has been on every day giving updates. She’s been fantastic, to be honest.

“It looks like they’ve got a hold on things. I think there’s every chance — we’re two weeks into a four week lockdown — that could be it.

“It’s not going to go back to complete normal but I’m hoping that (travel restrictions) are a relaxed little bit more and we’ll be able to get over and get amongst it straight away.”

Warriors chief executive Cameron George wouldn’t speak on Greenberg’s comments, issuing a short statement to AAP

“Nothing to add at this stage! Just awaiting more information from the NRL,” the statement read.

Players and staff who returned to New Zealand are still undergoing a 14-day isolation period.

Green stated that the squad had been broken up into four groups, each with an assigned coach so that training can continue.

“We post videos and pictures of us doing training and what we’re getting up to,” he said.

“You just check in with everyone and make sure everyone’s in the right headspace.”

Meanwhile, Green spoke of his desire to play on in 2021, with the 33-year-old out of contract at seasons end.

“I haven’t got any intentions to finish at the moment,” Green said

“I think those four years over in the UK probably didn’t take a huge toll on my body and I’ve been fortunate enough not to have any bad injuries or anything like that.

“I train every day and I’m not on any modified training or anything like that.

“I love going to training and still love playing so that’s the plan at the moment.”