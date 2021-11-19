New Zealand Warriors' hooker Taniela Otukolo will officially become part of the club's top 30 squad in 2022.

The Warriors youngster, who made his NRL debut amid an ever-growing injury crisis at the back-end of the 2021 season for the club, had recently re-signed until 2024 and was supposed to move into the top 30 for 2023.

But so impressive has the young gun been, the Warriors have decided the promotion should come a year early for Otukolo, who is the second rookie to be promoted by the Warriors in the past fortnight.

Otukolo's promotion follows that of exciting outside back Edward Kosi, who was also used heavily by Warriors' coach Nathan Brown at the back-end of 2021.

Otukolo managed three first-grade matches in 2021 and will be looking to add to that tally in the new year.

Warriors' CEO Cameron George said the club rates him highly.

“Taniela is another terrific example of a player who has come through our Sky Sport Future Warriors programme,” George said.

“Nathan Brown and the coaching staff rate him really highly and this is reward for him. He’s in line to play a huge role in our club’s future.”

Outside of his three games for the Warriors, Otukolo was also a prominent figure for the Redcliffe Dolphins Colts (under-21s) team during the 2021 season, making nine appearances.

He had previously played within the Warriors system for both the SG Ball and Jersey Flegg teams, while he is also a former New Zealand under-18 representative.

Otukolo will be behind Jazz Tevaga and Wayde Egan when it comes to wearing the Warriors' number nine jumper, however, his impressive performances at the back-end of last year indicate he could well fight for a spot early in the season.