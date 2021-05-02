Warriors great Manu Vatuvei has revealed he is facing charges of importing, possessing and supplying methamphetamine, and could face a lifetime spell in prison.

The New Zealand international has denied the charges and after a prolonged period of looking to keep his identity secret, revealed the allegations on Sunday via Instagram.

The video was released just days prior to the High Court’s deadline, with the 35-year-old lifting the lid on the accusations and requesting respect and privacy for his family.

“In 2019 I was charged with importation, possession and supply of methamphetamine.

“All these charges are accusations and I’ll be fighting my innocence for these charges. I know there will be a lot of questions that are wanting answers but I’ve been advised from my legal team that that’s all I can talk about.”

Vatuvei was charged in November 2019 and is understood to be one of three people facing charges.

The Warriors’ all-time leading try-scorer called time on his 234-game career after 15 years between spells at the Auckland-based club and English Super League outfit the Salford Red Devils.

Vatuvei also represented New Zealand and Tonga at the international level and was a member of the Kiwi’s 2008 World Cup winning side.