NRL Rd 4 - Roosters v Warriors
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 04: Addin Fonua-Blake of the Warriors sits on the bench after leaving the filed injured during the round four NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the New Zealand Warriors at Sydney Cricket Ground, on April 04, 2021, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

New Zealand Warriors star recruit Addin Fonua-Blake is set to miss a majority of the 2021 season after requiring surgery on his injured knee.

The Warriors announced that Fonua-Blake will be sidelined for at least four months as they look to repair the extensor mechanism in his left knee.

The 25-year-old joined the Warriors ahead of this season after five years with Manly and had proved to be a stellar coup for the Auckland-based club in the opening month of his new tenure.

ADDIN FONUA-BLAKE
Prop
Warriors
ROUND 3 STATS
175
All Run Metres
1
Tries
3
Tackle Breaks

In the Warriors’ Round 4 loss to the Roosters, the bullish prop sustained the knee injury and was originally set to miss a shorter period than now perceived.

According to the club, Fonua-Blake suffered a fracture to his left tibial tuberosity as well as an injury to his PCL.

The Warriors were without their recruit in Friday’s 12-13 loss to Manly, with New Zealand now placed with a 2-3 record and currently sitting 11th on the ladder.