New Zealand Warriors star recruit Addin Fonua-Blake is set to miss a majority of the 2021 season after requiring surgery on his injured knee.

The Warriors announced that Fonua-Blake will be sidelined for at least four months as they look to repair the extensor mechanism in his left knee.

The 25-year-old joined the Warriors ahead of this season after five years with Manly and had proved to be a stellar coup for the Auckland-based club in the opening month of his new tenure.

In the Warriors’ Round 4 loss to the Roosters, the bullish prop sustained the knee injury and was originally set to miss a shorter period than now perceived.

According to the club, Fonua-Blake suffered a fracture to his left tibial tuberosity as well as an injury to his PCL.

The Warriors were without their recruit in Friday’s 12-13 loss to Manly, with New Zealand now placed with a 2-3 record and currently sitting 11th on the ladder.