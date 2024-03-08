NRL Rd 18 - Warriors v Panthers
The New Zealand Warriors are set to face a nervous wait over the status of hooker Wayde Egan as he is set to undergo scans in the coming days.

After taking control of the match in the first-half from dummy-half, Egan fell awkwardly in a tackle during his second stint on the field and the second-half.

From observations, it seemed that his elbow bended in an awkward fashion and the injury could be a range of possibilities depending on the scans that he will ultimately undergo in the coming days.

“It was really awkward and scary, now it's about lets scan it and see what's wrong,” Andrew Webster said in the post-match press conference.

“That's all I care about now. Why he couldn't continue? I just trust the medical team and Wayde.

“There's a reason he couldn't keep going, and I respect that.”

Recruit Kurt Capewell has also suffered a rib cartilage injury. Unlike Egan, Capewell was able to return to the field and complete the game with his status for round two depending on his fitness and how he can manage the pain.