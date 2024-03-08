The New Zealand Warriors are set to face a nervous wait over the status of hooker Wayde Egan as he is set to undergo scans in the coming days.

After taking control of the match in the first-half from dummy-half, Egan fell awkwardly in a tackle during his second stint on the field and the second-half.

From observations, it seemed that his elbow bended in an awkward fashion and the injury could be a range of possibilities depending on the scans that he will ultimately undergo in the coming days.

“It was really awkward and scary, now it's about lets scan it and see what's wrong,” Andrew Webster said in the post-match press conference.