The Warriors have secured the services of Jack Hetherington for a further month after extending the loan deal agreed upon with Penrith.

The 24-year-old made his fourth appearance for the Warriors against the Sydney Roosters on Saturday.

Hetherington spent his first two matches on the bench before starting ver the last couple of weeks.

“We’re extremely grateful to (general manager) Matt Cameron and (head coach) Ivan Cleary at the Panthers as well as the NRL for making it possible for Jack to stay on for a further four weeks,” Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan told the club website.

“It’s a huge help to us at a time when we’re short on players, especially middle forwards.

“Jack fitted in really easily the moment he came into camp and he has made a terrific contribution on the field.”