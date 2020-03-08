The Warriors have confirmed the signing of powerhouse Tonga international forward Ben Murdoch-Masila on a three-year deal.

Murdoch-Masila will return from England after completing a three-year contract with Super League side the Warrington Wolves.

Ben is right up among the best forwards in the game right now and he had plenty of clubs trying to sign him,” said Vodafone Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan on the club website.

“It’s a huge signing for us, one we couldn’t be happier with.

“Ben always had enormous potential and has now matured into a total professional. He’ll be a real asset to have back in the NRL.”

Murdoch-Masila discussed his return to the NRL on Warrington’s website.

“I’ve always left the door open for the opportunity of an NRL comeback,” he said.

“My daughter has spent her life here and all she knows is the Wire (Warrington Wolves). When this opportunity came around I couldn’t say no to taking her home to meet mine and Roxy’s families.