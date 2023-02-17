All of Viliami Vailea, Te Maire Martin and Luke Metcalf will sit out this weekend's trial for the New Zealand Warriors when they take on the Melbourne Storm in Christchurch.

Metcalf was the first confirmed to be out of the clash yesterday, with an injury being picked up which could rule him out for anywhere between two and eight weeks.

It means he will be racing the clock for Round 1, having previously thought to be somewhere near rookie coach Andrew Webster's first-choice 17.

He was originally named to come off the bench this weekend, and would have otherwise been the replacement for Te Maire Martin, who is out after the birth of his first child with his partner.

He has remained in Auckland and will miss the game.

That means Ronald Volkman will come into the starting side after he was originally named as a substitute, partnering Shaun Johnson in the halves against the Storm.

Pompey is out with no reason provided by the club after he played for the Maori All Stars last weekend. That brings Viliami Vailea, who was originally named on the bench, into the starting side.

The three empty spots on the bench will be filled by centre Ali Leiataua, fullback Ben Farr and half Paul Roache. The trio all featured in last Thursday's win over the Wests Tigers.

The match will serve as the first hit-out in Warriors' colours for Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Marata Niukore and Mitch Barnett, who starts at prop.

The match is scheduled to be played at the Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch, which kick-off set for 12:50pm (AEDT) - 2:50pm (local) on Sunday afternoon in the first of four matches for the day.

Warriors team to play Storm

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Brayden Wiliame, 4. Viliami Vailea, 5. Marcelo Montoya, 6. Ronald Volkman, 7. Shaun Johnson, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Mitch Barnett, 11. Jackson Ford, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Tohu Harris

Interchange: 14. Dylan Walker, 15. Bunty Afoa, 16. Josh Curran, 17. Tom Ale, 18. Ali Leiataua, 20. Ben Farr, 21. Freddy Lussick, 22. Taine Tuaupiki, 23. Bayley Sironen, 24. Paul Roache, 25. Edward Kosi, 26. Demitric Sifakula