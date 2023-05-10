NRL Rd 1 - Warriors v Knights
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 03: Edward Kosi of the Warriors dives over to score a try during the round one NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and Newcastle Knights at Sky Stadium on March 03, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

The New Zealand Warriors will be without winger Edward Kosi for at least the next five weeks after he sustained a knee injury.

Kosi was left out of the Warriors' side to play the Canterbury Bulldogs this weekend when teams were named for Round 11 on Tuesday afternoon.

His exit from the team came after he lasted just 31 minutes against the Penrith Panthers during Magic Round.

The club have since confirmed Berry has suffered a medial femoral condylar fracture of the knee, and will be out for at least five to six weeks.

The injury occurred in a knee on knee collision with Penrith Panthers' centre Stephen Crichton, with Kosi to be available for selectionnext in either Round 15 or 16.

Jackson Ford has also been ruled out for the Warriors as he works his way through NRL concussion protocls and a mandatory 11-day stand down period from a head knock against the Panthers.

The team list to play Canterbury has seen Marcelo Montoya slide out to the wing, with Rocco Berry to play his first game of the year in the centres.

Meanwhile, Ford has been replaced in the starting side by Josh Curran, with Ronald Volkman joining the starting side at five-eighth and Wayde Egan also promoted to hooker. Dylan Walker and Freddy Lussick have both dropped back to the bench.

 2023-05-12T08:00:00Z 
$1.95  ▶︎
 
$1.85  ▶︎
Accor Stadium
CAN   
 2023-05-12T08:00:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLBulldogsWarriors
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1Hayze PerhamHayze Perham
2Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz
3Jake AverilloJake Averillo
4Paul AlamotiPaul Alamoti
5Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr
6Josh ReynoldsJosh Reynolds
7Matt BurtonMatt Burton
8Max KingMax King
9Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10T. Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior
11Corey WaddellCorey Waddell
12Jacob PrestonJacob Preston
13R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner
 INTERCHANGE
14Karl OloapuKarl Oloapu
15Jayden OkunborJayden Okunbor
16Franklin PeleFranklin Pele
17Harrison EdwardsHarrison Edwards
 RESERVES
20Jackson TopineJackson Topine
19Blake WilsonBlake Wilson
21Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton
22Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan
23Kurtis MorrinKurtis Morrin
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad1
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak2
Rocco BerryRocco Berry3
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey4
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya5
Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman6
Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson7
Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake8
Wayde EganWayde Egan9
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa10
Josh CurranJosh Curran11
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore12
Tohu HarrisTohu Harris13
 INTERCHANGE
Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick14
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker15
Demitric SifakulaDemitric Sifakula16
Tom AleTom Ale17
 RESERVES
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen18
Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki20
Ali LeiatauaAli Leiataua21
Viliami VaileaViliami Vailea22
Kalani GoingKalani Going23

Kosi has played every game to date this season for the Warriors, lining up on the wing for Andrew Webster where he has scored five tries in ten appearances, bringing his career tally to 14 in 26.

Seen as a star of the future who can play anywhere in the backline, the 21-year-old Berry is an rugby union convert who has failed to register a game in first-grade this year, having played 15 for the Warriors since his debut in Round 7 of the 2021 season.

In other news, the Warriors have also confirmed Mitch Barnett is still yet to determine a return to play timeline as he recovers from a neck injury, while Brayden Wiliame should be available from Round 13.

Te Maire Martin is moving to weight-bearing activies but still some distance off a return, while Luke Metcalf is returning this weekend for the Warriors in the NSW Cup against the Canterbury Bulldogs at Belmore.