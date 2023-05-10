The New Zealand Warriors will be without winger Edward Kosi for at least the next five weeks after he sustained a knee injury.

Kosi was left out of the Warriors' side to play the Canterbury Bulldogs this weekend when teams were named for Round 11 on Tuesday afternoon.

His exit from the team came after he lasted just 31 minutes against the Penrith Panthers during Magic Round.

The club have since confirmed Berry has suffered a medial femoral condylar fracture of the knee, and will be out for at least five to six weeks.

The injury occurred in a knee on knee collision with Penrith Panthers' centre Stephen Crichton, with Kosi to be available for selectionnext in either Round 15 or 16.

Jackson Ford has also been ruled out for the Warriors as he works his way through NRL concussion protocls and a mandatory 11-day stand down period from a head knock against the Panthers.

The team list to play Canterbury has seen Marcelo Montoya slide out to the wing, with Rocco Berry to play his first game of the year in the centres.

Meanwhile, Ford has been replaced in the starting side by Josh Curran, with Ronald Volkman joining the starting side at five-eighth and Wayde Egan also promoted to hooker. Dylan Walker and Freddy Lussick have both dropped back to the bench.

Kosi has played every game to date this season for the Warriors, lining up on the wing for Andrew Webster where he has scored five tries in ten appearances, bringing his career tally to 14 in 26.

Seen as a star of the future who can play anywhere in the backline, the 21-year-old Berry is an rugby union convert who has failed to register a game in first-grade this year, having played 15 for the Warriors since his debut in Round 7 of the 2021 season.

In other news, the Warriors have also confirmed Mitch Barnett is still yet to determine a return to play timeline as he recovers from a neck injury, while Brayden Wiliame should be available from Round 13.

Te Maire Martin is moving to weight-bearing activies but still some distance off a return, while Luke Metcalf is returning this weekend for the Warriors in the NSW Cup against the Canterbury Bulldogs at Belmore.