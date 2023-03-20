The New Zealand Warriors have officially locked up a contract extension for young outside back Edward Kosi.

The 24-year-old, who was due to be off-contract at the end of the season, has added two years to his time at the Warriors which will keep him based out of Auckland until at least the end of the 2025 campaign.

Debuting during the 2021 season, Kosi went on to play five games in his rookie year, before adding another 11 in 2022.

He has played all three games this season to date, taking his NRL tally to 19, while he has taken his try tally into double digits so far this season.

Kosi would appear to be the likely candidate to drop out of the side when Dallin Watene-Zelezniak returns from injury, but for now, he has been a permanent fixture in rookie coach Andrew Webster's side.

Able to play at either wing or centre, he has spent the first three rounds on the outside, and Webster said he has been excited about what Kosi has brought to the side.

“I can't say enough about Ed. He has been terrific making huge improvements in all parts of his game during the preseason and then taking that into the first three rounds of the competition,” Webster said in a club statement.

“His desire to get better every day has earned him a starting spot and he has now seen the rewards of his hard work with three strong performances in first grade.”

The club's general manager of recruitment, development and pathways Andrew McFadden said Kosi was another example of a player excelling after progressing through the system.

“In Ed we have another home-grown player who has come through our system to make it into the NRL,” McFadden said.

“He has worked so hard at his game since making his debut, overcoming some adversity along the way, and has firmly established himself as an NRL player. He fully deserves his new contract.”