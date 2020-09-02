Having recently signed Dragon Euan Aitken for the next three seasons, the New Zealand Warriors wasted no time in securing his signature of centre Peta Hiku for next season.

The Warriors this afternoon announced that Hiku, 27, had re-committed to the club until the end of the 2021 season.

With Hiku enjoying a career-best season in 2020, Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan was more than happy to heap heavy praise on the Kiwi international.

“Peta deserves his new contract. He has been in stellar form the last six weeks and has worked really hard on his game,” O’Sullivan told club website.

“He brings unbelievable skill and try scoring involvement whether it be setting them up or scoring them himself. It’s no coincidence the wingers outside him are always around the top of the try scoring list.”

Warriors CEO Cameron George echoed O’Sullivan’s sentiments.

“Peta provides invaluable experience to our club. With a number of promising young outside backs coming through, they’ll benefit from his talent.”

“As a very popular member of the squad, it’s great news to have him on board as we continue to build our roster for 2021 and the future.”

With standout performances, including a hat-trick and a double in wins against the Cowboys and Tigers respectively, Hiku has averaged 128 metres from runs in the last six weeks.

With his pair of try assists, the former Sea Eagle and Panther was instrumental in the Saturday’s 36-6 upset victory over Newcastle.

Currently the Warriors’ top try scorer this season, Hiku’s form remains crucial to the club’s slight finals chances.

Hiku and the Warriors take on Parramatta in a ‘do or die’ clash at Central Coast Stadium this Sunday.