With the addition of an 18th team coming in 2022 - the Dolphins - and a lot of clubs looking for a permanent No.1, rumours have been swirling since the off-season begun about what New Zealand Warriors young-gun Reece Walsh will do following his last contracted year with the club in 2023 (player option in 2024).

Warriors chief executive officer Cameron George has put water on the fire, playing down rumours that Walsh is looking for a move.

Walsh enjoyed a breakout year in 2021, scoring nine tries in his 16 appearances for the club. This included a standout performance against the West Tigers in Round 11 where he had three try assists and a try in a 30-26 winning effort.

REECE WALSH

Fullback Warriors ROUND 11 STATS 1

Tries 3

Try Assists 2

Tackle Breaks

George conceded that while other teams pining over Walsh is to be expected, for the time being, he seems to be "very happy" at the club.

“I think whenever you hear those lines in the media you always raise an eyebrow,” George said on SENZ Radio.

“The relationship we have with our players, it’s very transparent and we get that in return.

“We’re very engaging, i.e. myself, players and agents, there’s no surprises within here."

George did drop one surprising caveat though.

“We always know that at one stage, one day you’ve got a Queensland boy playing for a New Zealand based club, it could be a potential (move later)," George said.

“But what I can tell you is Reece is extremely happy, for me that’s just media talk, you sort of know where it comes from.

“You’re better off just letting those things lie and just keep doing what you do good, which is having a good culture in the club and hopefully the players stay for that.”

Walsh will miss the Warriors season opener against the Dragons on Saturday night as he's still currently serving a suspension for an off the field incident in 2021. He is expected to make his season debut against the Titans in Round 2.