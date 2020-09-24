The Warriors have begun preparations for life under Nathan Brown in 2021, with Stacey Jones and Tony Iro both being moved on from their coaching roles, per stuff.co.nz.

Iro has been a member of the Warriors’ coaching box since 2005, where he was caretaker coach for two games in 2012.

Jones, noted as one of the club’s greatest ever players, has spent time as a junior recruitment and pathways coach, while having spells with the under-20s and NSW Cup sides.

The pair will both step down from their roles while the club looks to retain them in new positions.

Along with the coaching changes, the Warriors are believed to be looking to offloaded Agnatius Paasi, while Patrick Herbert won’t be offered a contract for next season.

Isaiah Papali’i, Adam Keighran and Lachlan Burr will join Herbert in departing the club as Brown looks set to form his roster for 2021.

Paasi has been told by the Warriors that he is free to talk with rival clubs.

The Warriors will welcome Addin Fonua-Blake to Auckland, while Brown will bring in Craig Hodges into his coaches box while retaining Justin Morgan.