New Zealand Warriors assistant coach Justin Morgan has provided an update on the club's injury list ahead of their Round 5 clash against the Sharks.

Speaking on SENZ The Run Home, Morgan has issued an update on forward Tohu Harris, playmaker Te Maire Martin and hooker Wayde Egan.

Hoping, Harris can play on Sunday, Morgan insists "he's a 50/50" chance to play after suffering a knee injury last weekend.

"We were expecting him to miss a couple of weeks but came back from the scans … and some of the damage in there was from old injuries, so he's hopeful," Morgan said.

"To be fair he hasn't run yet so we won't know until later in the week but because of the way the rules are with naming teams, you can't have somebody outside that's not named and then bring them in later."

If Harris is unavailable Dylan Walker or Jazz Tevaga will be expected to take his starting spot, while there has been no word on who will slot into the interchange.

Hooker Wayde Egan will take the captaincy reigns as well, having returned after missing Round 4.

Whilst Harris is 50/50, Ronald Volkman will replace Te Maire Martin who is unavailable due to an 11-day mandatory stand-down. However, Martin will slot straight back into the team after the stand-down.

"He was pretty crook after the game. I'd never seen anybody spew after singing the team song but he did on the weekend so I think it was from the head knock," he added.

"He's ticked all the protocols so far so I think it will only be the recommended 11-day stand-down period which, as we know with professional sport these days, it's important to protect the players and their long-term health."

Morgan is happy to have Volkman fill the position of Martin. Volkman has continually built up strong performance within the NSW Cup including being awarded Man of the Match last week.

"He got the Man of the Match in the (NSW) Cup game on the weekend, had a really strong game, he's been training really, really well so we're excited about him partnering Shaun Johnson in the halves."

"So while Te Maire is a little bit more experienced than Ronald, I'm sure Ronald's going to really relish the opportunity to get a crack at first grade again."