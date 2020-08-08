New Zealand have signed Nathan Brown as their coach until the end of the 2023 season, with Phil Gould joining the club as a club-wide consultant, per NRL.com.

The Warriors’ long wait for a coach is finally over, with Brown stating his excitement for the future.

“[I am] Very grateful for the opportunity. The Warriors have gone through a lean period of late but hopefully myself, Sully [Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan], the owners and Cameron George we can put the club into the winning lists for a long time,” he said.

“One thing I’ve maintained was that the Warriors was a great opportunity for any coach.

“Getting the roster right is one area we need to improve. The Warriors have shown this year under very difficult circumstances they’ve got the players to take this club forward.”

Brown left Newcastle in 2019 and has since worked with the Warriors in a consultation position.

Brown’s latest role will be his fifth since signing with the Dragons in 2003, coaching Huddersfield, St Helens and Newcastle in the mean-time.

New Zealand CEO Cameron George said the inclusion of Gould will be a great benefit to the club.

“This appointment is exceptionally significant and critical to the future of our business as a whole and equally to the game in general both in New Zealand and in Australia,” he said.

“Phil is held in the highest regard as a rugby league expert both on and off the park.

“He has an extensive and successful coaching history and is highly sought after in the media through his roles with Channel 9 and other organisations.

“He also achieved so much in rebuilding the Penrith Panthers to where they are right now. He’ll play a huge role in helping to take us to a new level as a club.”