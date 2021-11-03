Sean O'Sullivan is set to make a swift exit from the New Zealand Warriors, with the Penrith Panthers calling his name.

Just a week after his father and club recruitment boss Peter O'Sullivan left the club to take up a position at the Dolphins, who will play their first competitive match in 2023, son Sean is set to also leave the club.

The Warriors have been unsure of their ideal halves combination moving forward. Shaun Johnson will return in 2022 for a stint at the club, and was set to be partnered by one of Chanel Harris-Tavita, O'Sullivan or Kodi Nikorima.

None of the trio are signed at the Warriors beyond the end of 2022, and it has been reported that both Nikorima and O'Sullivan were destined to leave at the end of their deals, while Harris-Tavita is set to test the open market, with the Warriors not likely to offer him a new deal before they have a chance to see him play alongside Shaun Johnson, for potentially as many as six weeks.

The overflow of halves at the Warriors has left O'Sullivan somewhat on the outer, with the youngster who was formerly in the Sydney Roosters and then Brisbane Broncos system only managing 13 games in 2021.

SEAN O'SULLIVAN

Halfback Warriors 2021 SEASON AVG 0.3

Try Assists 0.2

Tries 168.5

Kick Metres

According to a News Corp report, O'Sullivan is set to join the Penrith Panthers for the 2022 season.

It's understood the deal has been in the works for some time, and has nothing to do with the seemingly impending release of Tyrone May, who could be officially cut from the club in the next 24 hours.

May has been in the crosshairs of the club board following a social media post in the aftermath of the grand final, and was officially stood down from all club-related activities by Penrith.

O'Sullivan's signature is seen as a depth option in the halves following the loss of Matt Burton, and the likely time on the sidelines at the start of 2022 for Nathan Cleary, who is recovering from a shoulder reconstruction.

It was reported yesterday that the Panthers are also looking at Tex Hoy as the possible replacement for May, should he be let go from the club in the coming days.

Hoy is still on contract at the Knights, but seemingly out of favour, caught behind Kalyn Ponga at fullback. There has been talk of Ponga's move into the halves, however, with Jake Clifford, Adam Clune, Phoenix Crossland and Simi Sasagi all at the club, as well as a possible replacement for Mitchell Pearce - who has requested a release - the move of Ponga to the halves for 2022 seems unlikely.

That leaves Hoy in the background, and a move to Penrith could secure him a regular bench spot.

O'Sullivan would likely only be used in the event of Cleary or Jarome Luai going down with injury at the club.