Broncos five-eighth Anthony Milford may have played his final senior game for Brisbane, with coach Kevin Walters sending the out-of-form playmaker to train with the reserves squad on Monday.

Milford, who remains off-contract at Red Hill, has failed to impress this year despite a promising season opener against Parramatta and is now doubtful to make selection for the Broncos’ clash with Penrith on Thursday.

The 26-year-old has struggled to find a flare with either halves partners Tom Dearden and Brodie Croft in 2021 and has become the poster-boy for the Broncos’ poor run given his $1 million-per-season contract.

According to Channel 7’s Chris Garry, Milford won’t be the only Brisbane player facing a demotion this week, with centre Tesi Niu also in line for an axing.

Anthony Milford set to be dropped from Broncos. Training with reserves. If it happens, it will be first time in nine seasons, Milford has been dropped. — Chris Garry (@ChrisGarry7) April 11, 2021

Milford is tipped to play for Brisbane affiliate club Souths Logan this weekend, teaming up with former Broncos star Karmichael Hunt in the QLD Cup.

With the Broncos also pushing for a formidable halfback in the open market and Kotoni Staggs reportedly in line for the five-eighth duties once he returns from an ACL injury, Milford’s time under Walters looks to be over.

Croft is likely to replace Milford in the halves to partner Dearden against the undefeated Panthers, where the Broncos will be seeking their second win of the season.